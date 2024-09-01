Tensions escalate in Bengal after minors sexually assaulted; nurse molested while on duty

Amid widespread outrage against the West Bengal government's handling of the alleged rape and murder of a doctor trainee at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, disturbing incidents of violence against women have again surfaced from the state.

A minor was reportedly sexually assaulted in the North 24 Parganas district of the state while a nurse on duty was molested by a patient at a health centre in Birbhum district.

As soon as the news of the sexual abuse of the minor came to light on Saturday night, locals started protesting outside the house of the abuser in the Rajbari area of Rohanda panchayat, with an angry mob vandalising his house and a shop belonging to his relative at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas.

The accused was later arrested.