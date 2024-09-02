Kannauj rape case: DNA samples of former SP leader match with evidence, claim police

LUCKNOW: The DNA report of former block pramukh Nawab Singh Yadav, belonging to the Samajwadi Party, corroborated the rape of the 15-year-old minor survivor as it matched with the sample collected from her in Kannauj on Monday.
The DNA report of accused Nawab Singh Yadav substantiated his genetic profile as it corresponded to the evidence discovered in the rape case of the minor girl.
The case triggered a war of words between the BJP and SP. Nawab Singh Yadav used to manage a private education institute and is accused of calling the minor to his residence cum college on the pretext of giving her a job along with her aunt. Following an FIR by the victim’s parents, the main accused was arrested and sent to jail.
The victim’s aunt is also in police custody for allegedly being hand in gloves with Yadav and hushing up the case after the incident.
While the BJP functionaries launched a broadside on social media claiming that the accused, Nawab Singh Yadav, was an SP Neta, the district SP chief said that he was no longer associated with the party.
During interrogation, the girl divulged that she had accompanied her paternal aunt to Yadav's college, having been informed that her attendance was imperative for a job prospect. The case against Nawab Singh Yadav was lodged under relevant Sections of the BNS and POCSO Act.
Kannauj SP, Amit Kumar Anand, had stated that the police received a distress call on the 112 helpline number at approximately 1.30 pm. "A girl alleged that she had been disrobed and an attempt of assault had been perpetrated against her," SP had stated further.
Following minor's accusation of rape against the block pramukh, he was arrested by the authorities.
Later, police gave an application in the court seeking DNA profiling of the accused to match it with the evidence collected from the rape victim’s body during the medical examination.
Thereafter, during a court hearing, Yadav had agreed to provide his DNA sample. Subsequently, Nawab Singh's DNA test was conducted on August 18 following Court order inside the jail in order to collect the scientific evidence in the case.
The DNA report that came on Monday morning confirmed that the sample matched with the evidence collected from the victim, said SP Kannauj Amit Kumar Anand. "The DNA report confirmed that the girl was raped by Nawab Singh. For DNA sampling, the police sent the clothes and bed-sheet recovered from the crime scene to FSL for testing. Scientifically, it has now been proved that the accused had committed rape. Further proceedings are in progress," said the official further.
Last week, the police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on Neelu Yadav, younger brother of rape accused Nawab Singh Yadav for trying to hatch a criminal conspiracy to hush up the case. After the arrests of Nawab Singh and the victim's aunt, Neelu Yadav went into hiding.
Kannauj SP had claimed that during the investigation, it was revealed that Neelu Yadav had transferred Rs 4 lakh to the account of a relative of the victim's aunt after luring her with Rs 10 lakh to prevent the girl's medical examination and to coerce her to change statement in court.