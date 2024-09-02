Kannauj rape case: DNA samples of former SP leader match with evidence, claim police

LUCKNOW: The DNA report of former block pramukh Nawab Singh Yadav, belonging to the Samajwadi Party, corroborated the rape of the 15-year-old minor survivor as it matched with the sample collected from her in Kannauj on Monday.

The DNA report of accused Nawab Singh Yadav substantiated his genetic profile as it corresponded to the evidence discovered in the rape case of the minor girl.

The case triggered a war of words between the BJP and SP. Nawab Singh Yadav used to manage a private education institute and is accused of calling the minor to his residence cum college on the pretext of giving her a job along with her aunt. Following an FIR by the victim’s parents, the main accused was arrested and sent to jail.

The victim’s aunt is also in police custody for allegedly being hand in gloves with Yadav and hushing up the case after the incident.