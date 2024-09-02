Kolkata rape-murder: Junior doctors call for protest march demanding resignation of police commissioner

KOLKATA: Junior doctors have called for a march to the Lalbazar police headquarters on Monday to demand the resignation of police commissioner Vineet Goyal.

The demand for Goyal’s resignation was made in the aftermath of the vandalism inside RG Kar on August 14-15 night. Even then it was only one of several demands. The call for the march suggests it has become the foremost now.

Junior doctors did not break any cordon despite elaborate police arrangements being made near Lalbazar.

According to the junior doctors, they were on a silent protest with flowers in their hands till late at night. They claimed that if Goyel resigned they would withdraw their ceasework.

Later in the night, the junior doctors sat on the streets and played Bengali songs and demanded justice for RG Kar victim and the resignation of Goyel.