Soldier critically injured in suspected terror attack on army camp in Jammu

JAMMU: An army personnel was critically injured when suspected terrorists opened fire on a sentry post of an army camp here on Monday, officials said as a massive search operation is underway to track down and neutralize the gunmen.

A defence spokesman said that a few rounds were fired at the Sunjawan Military Station in the outskirts of Jammu at around 10.50 am, resulting in critical injuries to a soldier.

Operation has been launched and further details being ascertained, the spokesman said without giving details about the assailants who fired on the sentry post.