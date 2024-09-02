Three-year-old girl killed, two women injured in separate incidents of wolf attack in UP's Bahraich

Notably, a wolf took away a two-and-half-year-old girl Anjali who was sleeping beside her mother on Monday wee hours. Despite the desperate cries for help of the victim's mother, Meenu, the wolf disappeared into the darkness within moments.

The child’s mutilated body without both hands was discovered after two hours at a distance of one kilometre from the house. The sight of her daughter’s lifeless body caused the mother to collapse in shock. Meenu told media persons that the incident happened at 03.35 am on Monday.

"I found out about the incident when my six-month-old younger daughter got up in the middle of the night and I found my elder daughter missing. Both the hands of my child were bitten by the wolf. We work as labourers all day and raise the children. We ran after the wolf but it escaped. We are poor so we are not able to get doors installed in the house," said the distraught wailing mother.

Just three hours later, the wild animal struck again just two Km away in Kotia village. Here a wolf attacked another woman Kamla Devi (70) sleeping on her veranda. Her screams brought her family running, but by then, the wolf had already inflicted severe injuries.

The woman remains in critical condition. Moreover, within a 30-minute span, another woman Suman Devi (65) was attacked and injured by the wolf in the same village. “Soon after the attacks, a team of police and forest reached the site and took the injured women to the hospital,” said Bahraich DFO Ajeet Pratap Singh. Later, senior officers, including Additional DG Gorakhpur Kalluri SP Kumar, DM Bahraich Monika Rani, and SP Bahraich Vrinda Shukla and other officials of the district administration, rushed to the spot.