Toddler killed, elderly woman injured in separate incidents of wolf attack in Bahraich

BAHRAICH: A 2.5-year-old girl was killed and a 70-year-old woman was injured in separate incidents of wolf attacks in Mahsi division of the district, officials said on Monday.

The first incident took place in Garethi Gurudutt Singh village of Hardi area on Sunday night, when Anjali was sleeping outside the house with her mother and a wolf snatched her, they said.

The child's mutilated body was found 1 km away from the village, officials said, adding that the wolf had eaten both her hands.

District Magistrate Monika Rani said this is the eighth incident of death due to wolf attacks since July 17, with eight people, including seven children, have died in these attacks and about 30 injured.