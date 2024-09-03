19-year-old Haryana student mistaken for cow smuggler, shot dead after 25 km car chase

A Class 12 student was shot dead in Faridabad, Haryana, after being mistaken for a cattle smuggler. The victim, Aryan Mishra, was chased for 25 kilometers by a five-member gang before being killed, as reported by IndiaToday. All the accused were subsequently arrested by the Faridabad Police.

On the night of August 23, 19-year-old Aryan went out with his friends Harshit and Shanky in an SUV to eat noodles. The gang, identified as cow vigilantes, during investigation told police that they had received information about cattle smugglers and mistakenly believed Aryan and his friends were involved.

The accused, who were traveling in a separate vehicle, signalled for the SUV to stop. Harshit, who was driving the car with Aryan in the front seat and Shanky and two women in the back, was startled by the command.

The police revealed that Harshit and Shanky had recently been involved in a dispute with a man , leading to a legal case against Shanky.