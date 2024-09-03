After deaths of aspirants, Jharkhand cop recruitment drive postponed by 3 days

RANCHI: As the death toll reached 12 on Monday during the excise constable recruitment drive in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren instructed officials to postpone the recruitment process for the next three days as a precautionary measure and also prohibited any race taking place after 9 a.m.

“While directing an immediate review of the previous government’s recruitment rules, I have also mandated changes for all future similar recruitments. Officials have been instructed to propose immediate relief for the victims and their families,” Hemant Soren posted.

The opposition BJP has demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation and a job for the nearest kin of the deceased candidates. Assam Chief Minister and co-election in-charge of Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on Monday that the BJP would personally visit the families of each deceased candidate and provide Rs 1 lakh in compensation.