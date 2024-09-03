Bihar: BJP neta held for raping mentally challenged girl

PATNA: A state functionary of the BJP was arrested for allegedly raping a mentally challenged girl in Bihar’s Gaya district, police said on Monday.

Police swung into action after family members of the survivor lodged a formal complaint with women’s police station in Gaya, two days after the offender uploaded the video of incident on social media.

The incident took place on Saturday when the girl, reportedly a minor, was playing near her home. The accu sed Naresh Ram Turi allegedly lured the victim, took him to a secluded place and outraged her modesty. He also recorded the entire incident and subsequently uploaded it on social media.

Police has arrested the BJP worker and sent the victim for medical examination, Gaya senior superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said, adding, “Police will ensure speedy trial of the accused and ensure justice for the victim and her relatives.”

The accused Naresh Ram Turi is the son of a former BJP MLA late Kalicharan Ram. Turi is said to be a state functionary of the saffron party. In 2023, he was arrested on charges of molesting a girl in Gaya. The incident has sent shock waves among residents, who are demanding stringent action against the accused.