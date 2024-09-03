Manipur govt forms committee to probe drone bombings

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has constituted a five-member high-level committee to probe the recent incidents of drone bombings in the state.

The committee, headed by Additional Director General of Police Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, has been asked to submit its report by September 13.

“In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West district on September 1, alleged Kuki militants had deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones…”

“In order to critically examine and study the drones… including the collection of all relevant evidence, specification of the drones used and how to effectively counter such drones, the high-level committee is constituted,” the home department said in an order.

The department also added that the committee may co-opt technical members if required.

Director General of Police Rajiv Singh visited some affected areas on Tuesday and interacted with locals.