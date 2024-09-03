Manipur govt forms committee to probe drone bombings
GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has constituted a five-member high-level committee to probe the recent incidents of drone bombings in the state.
The committee, headed by Additional Director General of Police Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, has been asked to submit its report by September 13.
“In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West district on September 1, alleged Kuki militants had deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones…”
“In order to critically examine and study the drones… including the collection of all relevant evidence, specification of the drones used and how to effectively counter such drones, the high-level committee is constituted,” the home department said in an order.
The department also added that the committee may co-opt technical members if required.
Director General of Police Rajiv Singh visited some affected areas on Tuesday and interacted with locals.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the drone bombing attacks were an act of terrorism.
“Dropping of bombs on the civilian population and security forces by using drones is an act of terrorism and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms,” Singh posted on X.
He said the state government viewed the “unprovoked” assault seriously and would respond to fight such forms of terrorism on the indigenous population.
“We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite against hate, division and separatism,” he added.
Imphal Valley-based organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity had on Monday stated that the aerial bombings using drones were a serious war crime.
The attacks were perpetrated in the Meitei-majority Imphal West district close to its boundary with Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district on Sunday and Monday.
Two persons, including a woman, were killed and nine others injured when the militants fired indiscriminately and carried out drone bombings at Koutruk on Sunday.
Then on Monday, three civilians were injured in a similar drone bombing attack. The incident occurred at Senjam Chirang Maning Leikai.
The ethnic violence, which first broke out on May 3 last year, leftover 225 people dead and around 60,000 others displaced. A large number of the displaced are still lodged in relief camps.