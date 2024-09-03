When will our frequent flyer make 'humanitarian' visit to Manipur, Congress takes dig at PM Modi

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to Brunei and Singapore, the Congress took a swipe at him on Tuesday, asking when will "our frequent flyer" make a 'humanitarian' visit to the troubled state of Manipur.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Brunei on September 3-4 at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all existing sectors.

He is slated to visit Singapore on September 4-5 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The non-biological PM is making what is being billed as a 'historic' visit to Brunei, after which he goes to Singapore.