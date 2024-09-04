Amid long road to normalcy, trade between India and Bangladesh resumes from land port

NEW DELHI: It's been a month since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh, leading to a change of government. Students have called for a 'Shaheedi march' on Thursday to commemorate the martyrdom of those who died during the process.

Meanwhile, even though India-Bangladesh bilateral ties are yet to return to normal, trade between the two countries resumed on Wednesday.

"After 47 days of uncertainty due to violence, trade between India and Bangladesh has resumed through a land port Benapol. Traders from Bangladesh have welcomed this move as there was shortage of supplies, high inflation and loss of livelihood," said a source from Dhaka.

Though no official word on the resumption of trade with Bangladesh has come from India yet, it is the only affirmative news on India-Bangladesh relations during the past month.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had recently said that Bangladesh is going through a change with the new government and its relations with India would fructify with time – just like it was with the Maldives.