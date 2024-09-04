Bengal not supporting CISF staff: Centre to SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court saying the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted at the RG Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata are facing many difficulties due to non-availability of accommodation, security gadgets and paucity of transportation.

The CISF deployment at the hospital was ordered by the Supreme Court days after outrage over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor inside the government-run facility.

The Centre sought direction to West Bengal to extend full cooperation to the CISF and ensure full compliance, in letter and spirit, of the order dated August 20 or face contempt proceedings.

The Centre, accused the state government of willingly not making efforts towards finding a solution to the problem and rather, causing injustice to the residents of its own state.

The Centre’s application cited problems caused to especially the women contingent, “which is highly detrimental considering the present situation in West Bengal,” it said.

For 184 personnel of various ranks including 54 female staff, Kolkata police have provided only two buses, one MLV and one pickup van. The number of vehicles and other logistical support requested by the CISF was much larger. Further, no accommodation or security gadget has been provided by the police, the Centre said.

The Union government alleged “unexpected, unjustifiable and unpardonable acts of the state government”, saying it would be in the interest of justice to all that the state government extends cooperation to the CISF, so that its personnel are able to perform their duty without any inconvenience. It said.

“A state government, duly elected by the people of the State, is supposed to be fair in its conduct, especially when it concerns the security of its residents,” it added.