Extensive urban development, altered elevations worsened flooding in Gujarat: IIT-GN study

AHMEDABAD: An analysis of recent flooding in parts of Gujarat showed that it was caused by severe weather conditions and exacerbated by extensive urban development, altered elevations and compromised drainage patterns, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT-GN) have said.

Parts of Gujarat witnessed flooding due to heavy rains between August 20 and 29.

During this period, 15 out of the 33 districts in the state recorded three-day rainfall totals exceeding their 10-year return period - a statistical measure indicating the average interval between such intense events - with Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Rajkot experiencing levels above their 50-year thresholds, the analysis showed.

The recurrence of "unusual weather events along India's western coast", such as the one witnessed last week, highlights the urgent need to reassess urban planning and infrastructure resilience.