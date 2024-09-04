Kickbacks for postings, pass marks, illegal tenders: Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh allegedly spills it all

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly uncovered instances of kickbacks received by former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh during his tenure at the state-run hospital.

The agency had questioned Ghosh for two weeks over financial irregularities in the aftermath of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital last month, eventually arresting him on September 2.

Meanwhile, Ghosh moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging the Calcutta High Court order dismissing his plea to be added as a party to the petition alleging financial irregularities at the institute.

According to CBI sources, Ghosh had allegedly taken a 40 percent commission for transfers, postings, and providing pass marks to unqualified medical students. The sources added that his commission gradually reduced to 10 percent as the racket for illegal transfers and postings of doctors expanded in recent years, with the money being distributed among a growing number of doctors.

Dr. Abhik Ghosh, a doctor from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, is identified by CBI sources as a key figure in running the illegal transfer and posting racket. The sources added that the central probe agency is also searching for other senior doctors involved in this scheme.

The sources also claimed Ghosh took a 20-30 percent commission on each tender he awarded to vendors involved in medical scams. Such tenders were reportedly awarded in violation of norms to vendors Biplav Singha and Suman Hazra, who were also arrested by the CBI on Monday.

The probe has also focused on how Singha's firm, Maa Tara Traders, managed to secure contracts for supplying items such as food packets, water coolers, purifiers, sound systems, and microphones, despite being primarily a lab equipment supplier.

Hazra's drug shop in Howrah's Mourigram is also under investigation to determine if he resold medicines meant for the hospital to other sellers.

The probe agency's initial inquiry had revealed that the former RG Kar principal had violated norms, including the requirement that technical bids be opened before financial bids.

According to regulations, technical bids, which detail the firm's quality assurance and methodology, should be reviewed before financial bids, which include prices and project costs.

Ghosh had reversed this process, the CBI's inquiry report claimed.