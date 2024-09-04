Former RG Kar Medical College principal moves SC against transfer of corruption case to CBI

NEW DELHI: Two days after the CBI arrested him for his alleged role in possible financial irregularities at RG Kar College and Hospital, its former Principal, Sandip Ghosh, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, saying that the Calcutta HC did not hear his side before passing the order of handing over the investigation to the CBI.
According to the Supreme Court cause list, a three-judge bench of the top court, led by the CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is slated to hear Ghosh's plea on September 06.
Ghosh, who is facing serious allegations of financial and administrative misconduct and handling the medicos rape and murder case, had moved the top court challenging the HC's order and sought that he was not heard in the case by the HC. "He is not being heard in the case by the HC," Ghosh said in his plea.
He also said that the HC made a comment linking the incident of rape in the hospital to corruption unnecessarily, and without any basis and substance.
The HC had in its order on August 23, directed a CBI probe into the alleged corruption charges against Ghosh. Prima facie, the HC said serious violations and irregularities seem to be committed by Ghosh, thereby, it directed that a single agency should handle and probe the allegations against Ghosh.
The Supreme Court bench, which had earlier taken Suo motu cognisance of the brutal and horrific incident of the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee medicos, had slammed the delay in the registration of the FIR and inconsistencies in the timings regarding the entries for Unnatural Death of the victim.
The CBI in its status report, filed before the Supreme Court, said that the crime scene, at the R G Kar Medical and College Hospital, was altered; as initially the state police told the parents that it was a suicide, but later on, said, it was a murder.
The SC also expressed concern about the manner in which the West Bengal police have handled the case so far. "The entire procedure that has been followed by the State Police is something that I have not come across in my 30 years of career," he remarked and fixed the matter for further hearing to September 05.
The bench also expressed its displeasure and anguish at the fact that the scene of the crime was sealed only late at night and altered, and how the accused persons destroyed evidence despite the body being discovered in the morning itself.
The Supreme Court also termed the Kolkata Police's inaction as “extremely disturbing” and delay in registering the unnatural, brutal death of woman doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The apex court questioned the sequence and timing of legal formalities conducted by the police, as the SC said it was very surprising that the postmortem of the deceased was conducted on August 9 between 6.10 pm to 7.10 pm before the registration of the case as unnatural death.