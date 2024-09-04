Former RG Kar Medical College principal moves SC against transfer of corruption case to CBI

NEW DELHI: Two days after the CBI arrested him for his alleged role in possible financial irregularities at RG Kar College and Hospital, its former Principal, Sandip Ghosh, filed a petition in the Supreme Court, saying that the Calcutta HC did not hear his side before passing the order of handing over the investigation to the CBI.

According to the Supreme Court cause list, a three-judge bench of the top court, led by the CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is slated to hear Ghosh's plea on September 06.

Ghosh, who is facing serious allegations of financial and administrative misconduct and handling the medicos rape and murder case, had moved the top court challenging the HC's order and sought that he was not heard in the case by the HC. "He is not being heard in the case by the HC," Ghosh said in his plea.

He also said that the HC made a comment linking the incident of rape in the hospital to corruption unnecessarily, and without any basis and substance.

The HC had in its order on August 23, directed a CBI probe into the alleged corruption charges against Ghosh. Prima facie, the HC said serious violations and irregularities seem to be committed by Ghosh, thereby, it directed that a single agency should handle and probe the allegations against Ghosh.