Ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh sent to 8-day police custody in corruption case

KOLKATA: In a significant development, Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been sent to 8 days of police custody in connection with a corruption case. While hearing the matter, the Alipore Court granted the CBI eight-day custody of Sandip Ghosh and three others in the case of alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

During the hearing of the matter, the CBI said at the court that there is a large nexus that needs to be exposed and hence we are asking for interrogation. "We have just arrested 4 people. There is a large nexus. We need their custody to unearth the entire nexus,” the CBI said in the court.

Earlier in the day, Sandip Ghosh and three others were brought to Alipore Judges Court in connection with RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with financial irregularities case after they were arrested by the CBI anti-corruption branch last night.