Submit action taken report on security coverage for doctors by September 10: Centre to states

The letter, dated September 3, to the states came following the order of the Supreme Court on August 22 in which it had directed the centre to hold a meeting with secretaries and Director General of Police (DGPs) to ensure that the states put into place certain basic minimum requirements pending the receipt of the report of the National Task Force (NTF) to assuage the concerns of the doctors over their safety at workplace. The NTF, which met twice last week, was also constituted following the order of the SC.

The apex court directions came following a 10-day long indefinite nationwide strike by resident and junior doctors protesting the brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in a state-run Kolkata hospital on August 9.

The health ministry had earlier written to the states on August 23. In a meeting on August 28, the centre directed the states and UTs to take these 11 immediate measures.

In the meeting, states were informed that some of the measures have already been initiated as per the centre’s direction.

In the letter, Chandra said, “it is also heartening to note that some of the states have initiated additional measures over and above those suggested by the ministry.”

“In this regard, all the states/UTs are requested to provide an action taken report of the immediate/short term remedial measures already initiated as well as appropriate action taken before September 10,” the letter said.