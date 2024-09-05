City of joy wrapped in blanket of darkness

KOLKATA: Less than a month after a medico’s brutal rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, protests by junior doctors demanding action in the case have only spiraled.

On Wednesday, Kolkata appeared wrapped in a blanket of darkness as thousands of people spontaneously switched off their lights from 9 to 10 pm as a symbol of rising frustration over the government’s failure to bring the culprits to justice. The City of Joy’s iconic Victoria Memorial Hall was bereft of illumination.

Lights at West Bengal’s Raj Bhawan were also switched off. “The Governor directs the CM to take convincing steps to assuage the sentiments of the people of Bengal who are agitated over the RG Kar Hospital horror and maintain law and order in the state offering protection and security to the women. Enough is enough,” a statement from Raj Bhawan said.

Hundreds of junior doctors held a candle march near Lalbazaar, where the Kolkata Police headquarters is located and shouted slogans demanding justice for the victim.