Excise policy case: SC reserves order on Kejriwal's pleas for bail, against arrest by CBI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s separate pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, after a daylong hearing on Thursday, reserved the verdict on Kejriwal's pleas.

The SC had, in detail heard the arguments and submissions from Kejriwal and the CBI. Kejriwal was represented by his senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi and CBI was represented by advocate and Senior Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju.

Singhvi argued that there was something remarkable and unprecedented.

This is perhaps the only case where Kejriwal got two release orders under PMLA stringent law which has a bar of Section 45 from the apex court and another detailed order from HC. Then there was this insurance arrest in the predicate offence by CBI, Singhvi said.

He argued that Kejriwal was not named in the CBI FIR however, he was later called by CBI for questioning for about eight to nine hours as a witness. On March 24, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED and not CBI.

Opposing the argument of Singhvi, the ASG Raju, said, the accused, Kejriwal, approached the High court without going to the sessions court.

“This is my preliminary objection. On merits, the trial court could have seen it first. HC was made to see merits and it can only be in exceptional cases. In ordinary cases, sessions court has to be approached first,” he said.

"They came here and then they approached the High Court and then again they came to sc and then this court decided the matter," he added.