Want to create many Singapores in India, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: India and Singapore have elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership after the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore’s PM Lawrence Wong.
PM Modi extended an invite to PM Wong to visit India, which he accepted.
``Singapore isn’t just a partner country, Singapore is an inspiration for any developing country. We in India also want to create many Singapores within itself. I am happy to state that we will progress on this front together. Our ministerial roundtable is a path-breaking mechanism for cooperation in skilling, digitalisation, mobility, semiconductor and cyber security,’’ said PM Modi, who met PM Wong in person for the first time since he became PM of Singapore.
PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome in the parliament house by PM Wong, on Wednesday.
Both leaders reviewed the progress of India-Singapore bilateral relations and said that the elevation of the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership would give a boost to India’s Act East Policy.
The two leaders also called for further expanding trade and investment flows. Singapore with an investment of around $160 billion in India is a leading economic partner.
The two leaders also reviewed existing cooperation in the fields of defence and security, maritime domain awareness, education, AI, Fintech and science and technology.
The recently concluded second India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) was also discussed in the bilateral meeting.
India to open first Thiruvalluvar cultural centre in Singapore
India and Singapore will be celebrating 60 years of bilateral relations in 2025. PM Modi also announced that India would open its first Thiruvalluvar cultural centre in Singapore.
The two leaders also exchanged views on important regional and global issues of mutual interest including ASEAN.
Both leaders exchanged MoUs for cooperation in semiconductors, digital technologies, skill development and healthcare.
Meanwhile, PM Modi was accompanied by PM Wong to AEM a leading Singaporean company in semiconductors and electronic center. PM Modi invited Singapore to take part in the SEMICON India Exhibition to be held in Greater Noida from September 11 to 13.
During the recently concluded ISMR, both countries agreed to advance manufacturing with focus on semiconductors as a pillar for enhancing bilateral cooperation.
PM Modi also interacted with interns from Odisha’s World Skill Center who are visiting Singapore and also interns from Singapore who have been to India as a part of the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme.
A lunch was hosted by Senior Minister and Former Singaporean PM Lee Hsein Loong in honour of PM Modi. PM Modi also met President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.