Want to create many Singapores in India, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: India and Singapore have elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership after the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore’s PM Lawrence Wong.

PM Modi extended an invite to PM Wong to visit India, which he accepted.

``Singapore isn’t just a partner country, Singapore is an inspiration for any developing country. We in India also want to create many Singapores within itself. I am happy to state that we will progress on this front together. Our ministerial roundtable is a path-breaking mechanism for cooperation in skilling, digitalisation, mobility, semiconductor and cyber security,’’ said PM Modi, who met PM Wong in person for the first time since he became PM of Singapore.