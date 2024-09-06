J&K polls: Amit Shah unveils BJP manifesto, declares Article 370 as 'history, will never return'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday unveiled the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and asserted that the restoration of Article 370 will never make a comeback.

"Article 370 is part of history and will never come back," he said.

The Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) is contesting the upcoming Assembly elections in an alliance with the Congress and has promised the restoration of Article 370 in its manifesto.

Article 370, which granted special status to J&K, was abrogated by the BJP-led Union government in August 2019, and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—in the subsequent months.

This will be the first Assembly elections in the J&K since 2014 and is being closely observed to assess public sentiment regarding the removal of the special status.

The assembly polls are scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

Shah stated that he had reviewed the NC's "agenda" and made it clear that Article 370 has become history and will never be reinstated.

Referring to the NC manifesto, Shah said, "How could a party issue such a manifesto and the Congress support it? I want to ask Rahul Gandhi to make the party's position clear to the nation. Does it agree with the NC's agenda or not? Give us an answer in simple yes or no."

He also emphasised that Article 370 is no longer part of the Constitution and criticised it for allegedly arming and enabling youth to pursue terrorism. "This article was the reason why weapons and stones were handed to the youth, and they were then facilitated to tread the path of terrorism instead of contributing to development," he claimed.

Shah also pledged that terrorism would be completely eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir and announced that a white paper would be issued to fix the responsibility of those involved in the rise of terrorism in the region.