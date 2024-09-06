When will full statehood return to J-K, why has security situation deteriorated there: Congress to Shah

He further said one of the most repeated talking points of "the non-biological prime minister, the self-styled Chanakya, and their ministers" was that the abrogation of Article 370 curbed terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The mood on the ground, however, is one of anxiety. At least 51 security personnel have been killed to the south of Pir Panjal since 2021, in an area where there were no major incidents of terrorism between 2007 and 2014," he said.

"In the last few weeks, it has spread even to neighbouring districts that we considered largely peaceful: as evinced by the attack in Reasi on 9th June, the attack in Kathua on 10th June, and in Doda on 11th June," Ramesh said.

Infiltration from Pakistan is rising and a palpable sense of insecurity prevails across Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress leader claimed.

"The home minister has been conspicuously silent even amidst this surge in terrorism. Why has his government failed to salvage the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir? What is his vision to restore normalcy? Why is the central government consistently lying to the country about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir?" Ramesh asked.

He also questioned why the Centre was attempting to infringe on the Jammu and Kashmir political executive's powers.

"In July 2024, the home ministry amended the rules under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, giving powers to make decisions on crucial matters such as police and all-India services officers and granting sanctions for prosecution in various cases solely to the Union government-appointed lieutenant governor (L-G)," he said.

By curtailing the Jammu and Kashmir political executive's policing and administrative powers, the home ministry severely compromised the functioning of the future government, he said.

Ramesh also asked why the Centre was continuing to compromise the to-be state government's powers if it was sincere in giving complete statehood to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Why has Jammu and Kashmir's economic situation only declined since 2019? When the BJP abrogated Article 370 to much fanfare in 2019, they repeatedly argued that the law was a hindrance to 'development and progress'.

In the three years since the new industrial policy was announced in January 2021, the Union Territory has received proposals worth Rs 84,544 crore in as many as 42 industrial sectors," he said.

Till date, only 414 units have been registered and actual investment on the ground is just Rs 2,518 crore, he said.