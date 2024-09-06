MLA Rivaba Jadeja announces husband Ravindra Jadeja's BJP membership

JAMNAGAR: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its ongoing membership drive, his wife and party MLA Rivaba Jadeja has said.

In a post on X on Thursday, Rivaba shared photos of Jadeja's membership card along with hers, with a hashtag, "Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024".

Talking to reporters, Rivaba said the cricketer became a party member during the nationwide membership drive kickstarted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who renewed his membership in New Delhi on September 2.