Rahul steps up attack on collapse of Shivaji statue

MUMBAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to every Maharashtrian for the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Sindhudurg district.

“I want to ask the prime minister what he is sorry for; is it because the contract to make the Shivaji statue was given to a person who had no merit, or for the corruption in the proces,” Gandhi said at a public meeting in Sangli after inaugurating a statue of late party leader Patangrao Kadam.

With the Mahayuti government coming under fire over the collapse of the statue last month, the PM during his visit to the state said he apologised to the iconic king, his “deity”, and also the people whose sentiments were hurt.