Shivaji statue collapse: MVA holds protest march; Thackeray, Pawar slam PM Modi, ruling alliance

MUMBAI: Thousands of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) workers began marching towards Gateway of India on Sunday, to mark their protest over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at Rajkot Fort.

They slammed the Union and state governments for the collapse, with Uddhav Thackeray calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology as one "smacking of arrogance", while Sharad Pawar said the episode was an example of corruption.

The statue of the 17th century Maratha warrior king at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil, some 480 kilometres from here, fell on August 26. It was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2023, on the occasion of Navy Day.

NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Congress state unit chief Nana Patole and the party's Mumbai head Varsha Gaikwad began the protest march by laying wreaths at Hutatma Chowk, a memorial to those martyred in the 'Samyukta Maharashtra' agitation.