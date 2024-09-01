MVA protest over Shivaji statue collapse: Security tightened in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have tightened security in the area in response to the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) call for a protest march following the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue.

The MVA has begun the protest march from Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway of India. Police and security personnel have been deployed throughout the city.

A 35-foot-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district collapsed on August 26. It had been unveiled on December 4 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of Navy Day celebrations, which were held in Sindhudurg for the first time.