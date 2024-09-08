Bihar teenager dies after 'fake' doctor performs surgery based on YouTube videos

PATNA: A 15-year-old boy in Bihar’s Saran district died after a 'fake' doctor performed gallbladder removal surgery allegedly based on a YouTube video. The boy’s family has filed a police complaint against the doctor and staff at the private nursing home where the surgery took place.

According to the complaint, Golu (15), from Bhuwalpur under Marhaura police station, was admitted to Ganpati Seva Sadan in Dharma Baghi Bazar on Friday with vomiting and stomach pain.

He initially felt better after receiving medication. However, the alleged doctor, Ajit Kumar Puri, took Golu to the operating room without family consent, claiming an urgent need to remove a gallbladder stone.

"The patient started writhing in pain, and his condition deteriorated," Golu’s grandfather, Prahlad Prasad Shaw, told the media.

Shaw said when he questioned the doctor about the pain, the doctor became agitated and retorted, "Mein doctor hun ya aap log (whether I am a doctor or you people)."

The patient stopped breathing later but was revived with CPR.

The doctor then called an ambulance, advising the family to take Golu to Patna for further treatment. The doctor and his assistant accompanied the patient but fled when Golu died en route.

"They left the body on the hospital stairs and fled," Shaw said.

The family says the doctor lacked proper medical qualifications and performed the surgery with guidance from YouTube videos.

"We believe the doctor was self-appointed and lacked proper medical credentials. This needs thorough police investigation as many patients at Ganpati Seva Sadan are at risk," said Krishna Prasad, the victim’s father.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against the doctor and Ganpati Seva Sadan staff at Marhaura police station.

Saran Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish assured that a proper investigation will be conducted. “I have instructed the SHO to handle the case with utmost care,” he added.

"We want justice and nothing else. We have lost a young family member and don’t want others’ lives to be at risk like my grandson’s," Golu's grandfather said.

The doctor and staff from Ganpati Seva Sadan are currently absconding.