Former Assam TMC president Ripun Bora returns to Congress

GUWAHATI: Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Assam President Ripun Bora, who recently resigned from the party, joined the Congress on Sunday.

Bora had parted ways with the TMC last week, citing concerns that issues such as the perception of the TMC as a regional party primarily based in West Bengal were impeding its progress in Assam.

He rejoined the Congress, along with his supporters, at the party’s extended executive meeting held in Charaideo.

Congress Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh and state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah welcomed Bora back into the party fold.

“We welcome Ripun Bora Ji on behalf of the AICC. This is his ‘ghar wapsi’. Although he had once left us to join the TMC, he carries the DNA of the Congress. I am very pleased that he has rejoined as a worker without any preconditions,” Singh stated.

Bora expressed his pride at returning to his “old home,” noting, “I had left the Congress and was away for two and a half years. I am proud to have returned to my old home.”

He also commented on the current political landscape, asserting that other opposition parties, including the TMC, will not be able to “uproot” the ruling BJP.

“People want the Congress. Only the Congress can achieve this. If I had remained in the TMC, it would have only resulted in a division of votes and inadvertently assisted the BJP. Heeding the call of the times, I resigned from the TMC and returned to the Congress,” Bora, a former Congress minister, added.

Bora had served as the Assam Congress chief from 2016 to 2021 before joining the TMC following the Congress' electoral defeat in 2021.