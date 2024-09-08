MP Jawhar Sircar resigns from TMC, quits politics in letter addressed to CM

IN a breaking development, TMC leader Jawhar Sircar has decided to resign as MP from Rajya Sabha. In his letter addressed to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jawhar mentioned that he's quitting politics too.

Citing personal reasons, he thanked the Trinamool Congress for the unique benefit of understanding the nation's political process at the highest level of three years which is a 'rare privilege'.

He also said in his letter that the primary purpose of him joining as an MP was that it offered an excellent forum to carry on the struggle againnst the autocratic and communal politics of BJP.