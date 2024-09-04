Junior doctors continue protest over Kolkata medic's rape-murder

KOLKATA: The ceasework by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in West Bengal continued on Wednesday to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee medic at RG Kar hospital here last month.

Health services remained crippled at most state-run medical facilities due to the cease work, which has been underway for over three weeks now.

"Our demand for justice is still unfulfilled.The protests will continue till our sister gets justice and the culprits are brought to book," one of the junior medics said.

He said Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has not resigned, too, which was another demand of the agitating doctors.