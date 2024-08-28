Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Junior doctors in Bengal reject Mamata's appeal to end agitation

KOLKATA: The agitating junior doctors in West Bengal, who have been continuing ceasework for 20 days to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a medic, on Wednesday rejected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal to join duty.

A member of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum said they would not withdraw the agitation unless their demands, such as justice for the deceased postgraduate trainee of the RG Kar hospital, were met.

They also demanded the suspension of Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, from the health services and the same action against the Kolkata police commissioner.

The doctor's forum took out a rally in Shyambazar area in the northern part of Kolkata to press their demands.