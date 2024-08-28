BJP's 12-hour shutdown partly affects life in West Bengal

KOLKATA: Daily life was somewhat affected in parts of West Bengal on Wednesday due to a 12-hour shutdown called by the BJP in protest against the police action against demonstrators during a march to the state secretariat.

In the state capital Kolkata, the usual busyness on the roads on a weekday morning was missing with a lesser number of buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis plying.

Private vehicles were also significantly less in numbers, even as markets and shops remained open as usual.

Schools and colleges remained open, while in most private offices, attendance was lesser with employees being asked to work from home.

In Bhabanipur, BJP MLA Agnimitra Pal urged people with folded hands not to take out their vehicles.