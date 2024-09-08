NHAI amends policy on tree plantation along highways

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has amended its policy for the plantation along the highways. The amended document says that the responsibilities for undertaking plantation work must be specified in the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The Standard operating Procedure (SoP) for plantations released recently reads that the avenue and median plantations may be included within the scope of the contractor or concessionaire to the possible extent.

The revised policy also states that the cost of proposed plantation or transplantation works should be estimated precisely by assessing the number of trees that can be planted in the land available, following the guidelines on spacing of rows and trees duly.

It further mandates that a kilometre-wise map should also be prepared depicting availability of land, the number of rows and trees in a row.

“The DPR consultant must prescribe the greening programme on the basis of guidelines (of Indian Road Congress)...The cost must include the protection to plantations (through the cheapest and most effective means), watering and maintenance of the plants for at least five years after planting. Such costs on greening must be included in the project cost,” read the SoP.

The authority has also prescribed that the plantation should commence only after substantial completion of civil construction works. It also states that the avenue plantation should be undertaken only in available land within the Right Of Way (ROW), surplus after taking into account the requirement of future widening, utilities, service roads, and other structures.

The SoP further lays down separate procedures for plantation in the projects which are at different stages; ongoing, completed and work yet to be awarded. It also specifies the role of NHAI officials and DPR consultant on monitoring and awarding plantation work.

Before starting a plantation, the authority will need to consult the local forest department to ensure compliance with any regulation in effect that may affect raising, maintenance and harvesting, the SoP emphasizes.

Necessary modifications will be made in the plantation scheme in consultation with the department to avoid any complications, it also clarifies.

In case, the state government has any provision for registration of plantation, the same should be done as per the rules. “Plantation is not a one-time activity. More than planting saplings, it is important to ensure survival and vigour of the plantations through regular maintenance and tending. Plantation activities, therefore, coincide with the full project life cycle and beyond that,” the guidelines state.