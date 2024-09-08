Uttar Pradesh CM forms three-member panel to probe Lucknow building collapse incident

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member committee to investigate into tragic building collapse at Transport Nagar area in Lucknow that killed eight. The probe panel will be headed by Home Secretary Dr Sanjeev Gupta, and will comprise Housing and Urban Planning secretary Balkar Singh and Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (central zone) Vijay Kanaujia as its members.

The panel will investigate the causes that led to the collapse in detail and submit its report to the government as soon as possible.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Amit Verma said a police team was also investigating the matter and the accused would be arrested soon. He claimed that preliminary probe indicate the use of sub-standard material used in the construction.

Rakesh Singhal, the owner of the building has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 115 (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 110 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide). The rescue operations continued for the second day on Sunday with multiple teams of rescuers from NDRF and SDRF. JCB machines are being employed to remove the rubble to ensure that no one remains trapped under the debris.

The confirmed identities of three found dead and trapped under the debris are Pankaj Tiwari (40), Dheeraj Gupta (48), and Arun Sonkar (28).