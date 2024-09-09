'Attempt made to derail train by placing LPG cylinder on tracks in Kanpur': Police

KANPUR: An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks in the Shivrajpur area in Kanpur, police said on Monday.

The train was heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj when the train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt on Sunday morning.

Due to being hit by the train, the cylinder was thrown away from the tracks, the police said.

Soon after receiving information about the incident around 8:20 AM on Sunday, senior officials rushed to the site and launched an investigation into the matter.

The forensics team was also called in and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is also investigating the matter, they said.