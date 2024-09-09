IIT-Guwahati student found dead in hostel room

GUWAHATI: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati was found dead inside his hostel room on Monday morning.

The deceased was a third-year B.Tech Computer Science student. He hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

The police said they were probing the case. The body was sent for post-mortem. The IIT-Guwahati mourned the death.

“The well-being of our students is our top priority. We are committed to providing support and resources to help our students navigate the challenges they may face. We encourage our student community to reach out to our support networks,” the institute said in a statement.

The statement added that the IIT-Guwahati was working closely with the police as they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The institute reiterated its commitment to fostering a supportive and safe environment for all students.

“Extended counselling support is available, enabling students to meet with counsellors after class hours if needed. To ensure easy access to mental health resources, QR codes are displayed on hostel room doors, connecting students directly to support contacts,” the statement further said.

This is the third unnatural death of a student at IIT-Guwahati this year. On August 9, a 23-year-old female M.Tech student, also from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in her hostel room. In April, a 20-year-old first-year B.Tech student from Bihar allegedly took the extreme step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)