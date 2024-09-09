India, UAE sign agreements on nuclear cooperation, LNG supply

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral discussions with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bib Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on Monday. The two leaders held discussions on the entire spectrum of India-UAE bilateral relations and future areas of cooperation.

The two leaders signed several MoUs which included one on nuclear cooperation between Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited and Emirates Nuclear Energy Cooperation. An agreement was also signed for long-term LNG supply between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Indian Oil Corporation.

Besides, there was an MoU signed on development of a food park in Gujarat.

"The two leaders also acknowledged the success of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT). They also underscored the need to explore new areas of untapped potential in critical minerals, green hydrogen, AI and cutting edge technologies," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayad Al Nahyan also called on President Droupadi Murmu.

On Tuesday, he will visit Mumbai and take part in an India-UAE Business Forum. This forum will provide a platform for business leaders and officials from both sides to brainstorm future cooperation between the two nations.

Corporate honchos are expected to attend the meeting. A large business delegation has come from the UAE to take part in the discussions.

A soft launch on the commencement of work on the India-UAE virtual trade corridor (VTC) and MAITRI interface to facilitate VTC will also take place in Mumbai on Tuesday.