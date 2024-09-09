'Never offered money to deceased doctor's family, this is nothing but slander': Bengal CM Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she had never offered money to the parents of the deceased doctor, dismissing a campaign that the family members of the postgraduate trainee were offered money.

She claimed that the Centre was conspiring over public outcry involving the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at a state-run hospital last month. She also claimed that some Left parties were involved in it.

"I have never offered money to the deceased doctor's family, this is nothing but slander. I have told the parents that if they wanted to do something in their daughter's memory, our government is with them. I know when to speak what," Banerjee said.