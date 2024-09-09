Nation

'Never offered money to deceased doctor's family, this is nothing but slander': Bengal CM Mamata

The TMC chief claimed that the Centre was conspiring over public outcry involving the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at a state-run hospital last month.
West Bengal Chief minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee (File photo| PTI)
KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she had never offered money to the parents of the deceased doctor, dismissing a campaign that the family members of the postgraduate trainee were offered money.

She claimed that the Centre was conspiring over public outcry involving the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at a state-run hospital last month. She also claimed that some Left parties were involved in it.

"I have never offered money to the deceased doctor's family, this is nothing but slander. I have told the parents that if they wanted to do something in their daughter's memory, our government is with them. I know when to speak what," Banerjee said.

"This (protest following RG Kar incident) is definitely a conspiracy by the Centre and some Left parties are also involved in it. Some people are taking advantage of the turmoil in the neighbouring country. They have forgotten that India and Bangladesh are separate nations," she said.

Banerjee urged people to "return to festivities" as Durga puja is round the corner.

Banerjee, who also takes care of the home department, said Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has offered to resign in the wake of the protests but "we need someone who knows law and order ahead of Durga puja".

The Bengal CM also requested the junior doctors to resume duty as soon as possible.

The body of a woman doctor was recovered from the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty in the health facility. The incident triggered a nationwide protest.

