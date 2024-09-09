PM Modi's 'abject failure' in Manipur is unforgivable: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Amid escalation in violence in Manipur, the Congress on Monday demanded that Chief Minister N Biren Singh be immediately dismissed and the Union government take full responsibility of the sensitive security situation.

It also said the Supreme Court-mandated Manipur Commission of Inquiry must expedite its probe.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "abject failure" in Manipur is "unforgivable".

The opposition party's assertions come amid fresh violence in which at least five people were killed in the state's Jiribam district on Saturday.

According to police, militants entered the house of a person and shot him dead in his sleep.

Following the murder, there was a heavy exchange of fire between members of the warring communities, leading to the deaths of four armed men.