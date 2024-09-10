Fadnavis ineligible to head Home Department: Raut on accident involving BJP leader son's car

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said Devendra Fadnavis was not eligible to head the Maharashtra home department, an attack coming a day after the accident involving a luxury car owned by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son.

Speaking to reporters, Raut claimed evidence has been removed in the case and that till BJP leader Fadnavis remains the home minister, there will not be any fair probe in any case in the state.

The Audi car owned by Bawankule's son Sanket hit several vehicles in the Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur in the early hours of Monday, after which the driver and one more occupant were apprehended by police.

The occupants of the luxury car were returning from a beer bar in the Dharampeth area when the incident took place, a police official on Monday said adding the medical examination will include blood tests for alcohol detection.

"A case of rash driving and other offences was registered. No action has been taken so far against Sanket Bawankule and the other two occupants who reportedly escaped from the scene at Mankapur bridge," the official said.

Raut on Tuesday hit out at Fadnavis over the case.