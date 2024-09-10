Luxury car owned by Maharashtra BJP chief's son collides with multiple vehicles in Nagpur, two held

A luxury car owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket Bawankule crashed into multiple vehicles on Monday around 1 am in Nagpur's Ramdaspeth area. Following the accident, two occupants of the car, including its driver, were arrested, NDTV reported.

Three occupants of the car, including Sanket Bawankule, managed to escape.

They were returning from a beer bar, NDTV quoting sources reported.

The blood samples of the driver and the arrested occupant have been sent for test, sources said.

The Audi first collided with complainant Jitendra Sonkamble's car and then with a moped, leaving two young people riding it injured.