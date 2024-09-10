Driver held after crash involving luxury car owned by Maharashtra BJP chief's son

NAGPUR: Police have arrested the driver of a luxury car, owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son after it hit several vehicles in Nagpur city, an official said on Tuesday.

The person driving the car, Arjun Hawre, was arrested on Monday night and later released on bail (at the local police station), a senior police official told PTI.

Further investigation is on, the police added.

The Audi car owned by Bawankule's son Sanket hit several vehicles in the Ramdaspeth area here in the early hours of Monday, after which Hawre and one more occupant - Ronit Chittamwar - were apprehended by police.

An official from Sitabuldi police station on Monday said the Audi car first collided with complainant Jitendra Sonkamble's car and then with a moped, leaving two youths riding it injured.