Fear created by PM Modi 'history' now: Rahul Gandhi in the US

WASHINGTON: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said the results of the general elections in India this summer destroyed the "idea of Modi" and the "fear" created by the prime minister vanished, becoming "history".

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha is currently on a four-day visit to the United States.

He addressed the prestigious Georgetown University and another event in Herndon, a Virginia suburb of Washington DC on Monday.

Addressing the event, Gandhi said the Lok Sabha elections were not fought on a level playing field and claimed that the ruling coalition led by the BJP had collapsed, breaking "right down the middle".

Asserting that things have changed after the Lok Sabha results were announced, Gandhi said, "The fear created by Modiji vanished in a second. It took years to cultivate that fear, a lot of planning and money was involved but it took only a second for it to evaporate."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed a government for the third consecutive time after the Lok Sabha elections this year, however, the BJP did not get a majority on its own.

"I can tell you that the idea of Mr Modi-- 56-inch chest, direct connection with God -- that's all gone, its history now," Gandhi said.

It's not just the prime minister, it's deeper than that. What has happened in India is that the coalition that brought Mr Modi to power has collapsed. It's broken right down the middle," he said.

"So you'll see in these elections that they will struggle. Because the basic idea that Mr Modi is running a government for the people of India is gone, he added.