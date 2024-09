We will think of scrapping reservation when India is a fair place: Rahul Gandhi

That's the problem. Now, it (reservation) is not the only tool. There are other tools, he said.

There are many people who come from the upper caste who say, look, what have we done wrong? Why are we being punished? So, then you think about increasing dramatically the supply of some of these things.

You think about decentralising power. You think about involving many more people in the governance of our country. You think of opening up. With all due respect, I don't think any of you are ever going to become Adani or Ambani. There's a reason for that.

You can't. Because those doors are closed. So the answer to people in the general cast is you open those doors, Gandhi said.

When asked about the Uniform Civil Code, Gandhi said he would comment on it only after he knows what is BJP's proposal.

BJP is proposing a uniform civil code. We haven't seen it. We have no idea what they're talking about. For us to comment on it doesn't make sense. When they pull it out, then we'll have a look and we'll comment on it, he said.