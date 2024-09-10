Gujarat school sparks controversy by enrolling students as BJP members

AHMEDABAD: Students of Kumari MR Gardi Vidyalaya in Anindra’s Wadwan taluka, Surendranagar district in Gujarat have reportedly been enrolled as BJP members, sparking controversy.

As the debate over using students to meet BJP membership targets intensifies, the district education officer has issued a notice to the school principal, demanding an explanation. A Class-2 officer has been appointed to conduct a departmental inquiry and is required to submit a report within three days.

BJP has set a membership target for its office bearers in Gujarat, urging them to enroll as many people as possible. In an attempt to meet this goal, secondary school students from Anindra village in Wadwan taluka have been reportedly enlisted as party members.

According to local sources, the school principal instructed a teacher to send a message to the parents' WhatsApp group, directing students to bring mobile phones to school. Students were also required to bring their guardians’ phones, with a link to join BJP shared in the group.