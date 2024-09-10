Kalindi Express sabotage bid: 12 rounded up for grilling

LUCKNOW: As many as a dozen persons, including two local history-sheeters, were detained for grilling in connection with the bid to derail the Bhiwani-bound Kalindi Express which narrowly escaped a major disaster in Kanpur at midnight on Sunday.

Kapur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar said the information extracted from the detained persons was being verified and the facts were being put together to get a detailed picture of the attempt to derail the express train. The Kalindi Express had hit an LPG cylinder kept on the tracks and a Molotov cocktail was also spotted nearby as it rolled into Kanpur.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the fact that it was the second alleged sabotage attempt within 23 days, Kanpur police have decided to be a part of collaborative surveillance measures along the railway tracks which will have people from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) as well. To take the probe into the alleged sabotage angle further, a high level NIA team has rushed to Kanpur to join the ongoing probe, said the police authorities.