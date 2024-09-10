Other states' Maoists killed in encounters causing rift with Chhattisgarh cadres, claims police

RAIPUR: Bastar police in Chhattisgarh claimed that the top leadership of CPI (Maoist) is shaken owing to the major setbacks faced by their senior cadres belonging to Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra and other regions in 2024. So far, 153 Maoists have been neutralised by security forces this year in the conflict-ridden Bastar zone.

“Consequently, the leaders from outside Chhattisgarh have begun suspecting the local Maoist cadres who are now being harassed in various ways, leading to a revolt-like situation within the organisation”, stated Sundarraj P, inspector general of police at Bastar range.

Some Maoist commanders recently eliminated its members for being acting as police informers. Chhattisgarh police see this as as the right opportunity to appeal to the local cadres of the banned outfit to surrender.