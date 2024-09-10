Prohibitory orders imposed in three Manipur districts following student protests

IMPHAL: Prohibitory orders were imposed in three districts of Manipur, a day after student protests demanding the restoration of peace in the strife-torn state rocked Imphal Valley.

An indefinite curfew, preventing people from coming outside their houses, was clamped in Imphal East and West districts, while prohibitory orders under Section 163 (2) of BNSS were imposed in Thoubal.

"Due to the developing law and order situation in the district, earlier orders of curfew relaxation stand cancelled with immediate effect from 11 am of September 10. Hence, there is a total curfew in Imphal East district with immediate effect until further orders," an order issued by the district magistrate said.

Another order issued by the district magistrate of Imphal West said, "In supersession of all earlier orders, the curfew relaxation period for September 10 is hereby lifted with effect from 11 am of today."

"Restriction on the movement of people outside their respective residences was lifted from September 1 last year," it said.

Earlier, curfew relaxation for September 10 was lifted from 5 am to 10 pm but was superseded with the latest order. Essential services, including media, electricity, court and health, are however exempted from the purview of the curfew, it said.