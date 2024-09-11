BJP's Sikh wing stage protest outside Rahul Gandhi's residence over remarks in the US, demands apology

NEW DELHI: The members of Delhi BJP's Sikh cell on Wednesday staged a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi outside his house over his statements concerning the Sikh community.

The protesters, including women, raising slogans and carrying placards tried to approach Gandhi's residence 10 Janpath, marching from Vigyan Bhawan but police stopped them.

Addressing a gathering of several hundred Indian Americans in Washington DC on Monday, Gandhi accused the RSS of considering some religions, languages and communities of being inferior to others and said the fight in India is about this, and not about politics. Gandhi asked the name of one of the Sikh attendees in the front rows during the programme.

"What is your name, brother with the turban," he asked.

"The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions," said Gandhi.